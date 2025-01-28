Sheffield United 'consider' move for Swansea City star due to become free agent in the summer
Ever since the Blades lost Harry Souttar to a long-term injury, an array of centre-backs have been reported to be of interest.
Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele was linked before his loan switch to Strasbourg, while there has also been talk of interest in Queens Park Rangers star Jimmy Dunne.
According to The Star, Darling is on Sheffield United’s radar as they look to recruit in the dying embers of the winter window.
The 25-year-old has been on Swansea’s books since 2022, when he joined from Milton Keynes Dons in a deal believed to be worth just over £1m.
It was a move that reunited him with Russell Martin, who had also made the move from the Dons to the Swans.
A ball-playing centre-back, Darling has made over 100 appearances in Swansea colours but is out of contract at the end of the season.
The uncertainty surrounding his future could potentially allow Sheffield United to swoop and do a deal on the cheap.
If a deal cannot be wrapped up before the end of the window, Darling could move on a free transfer in the summer.
Last week, he was shown a red card in a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United following a heavy challenge on Rhian Brewster.
