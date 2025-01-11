Leeds United and Sheffield United given potential transfer incentive with Nottingham Forest 'open to offers'
The 22-year-old has found himself out of favour at Forest, who are flying high in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo.
Reports have suggested Leeds are interested in signing the Republic of Ireland international, with a loan-to-buy deal having been mooted.
Sheffield United have also been linked with a swoop as they look to bolster their ranks before the end of the window.
According to Sky Sports, Forest are open to offers for the player they paid Norwich City a reported £11m for in 2023.
He has made just 15 appearances in a Forest shirt and has not made a competitive appearance for the club since August.
Having joined Forest as a player with a fast-rising reputation, a move away from the City Ground could prove to be crucial for the defender’s career development.
Leeds have favoured the centre-back partnership of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk this season, with Max Wober and James Debayo as back-up options.
Ethan Ampadu has also filled in at centre-back under Daniel Farke, despite central midfield being his natural position.
Farke is familiar with Omobamidele, as it was the German who blooded the defender at Norwich.
Sheffield United recently lost towering centre-back Harry Souttar to injury, effectively ending his loan spell at Bramall Lane.
Dipping into the market to sign a central defender appears to be a logical step for the Blades, who are among the clubs vying with Leeds for automatic promotion to the Premier League.
