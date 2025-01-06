Leeds United have opened talks over a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele, according to a report.

The 22-year-old is believed to have been eyed by Leeds back in the summer, but a move to Elland Road did not materialise.

He instead remained at Forest, although has seen very little action at the City Ground. Reports of interest from Leeds have resurfaced, with The Sun claiming the Whites have entered discussions.

The Republic of Ireland international is said to be available, with the defender possibly heading out on a loan deal if there is a mandatory buyout.

Sheffield United are also reported to be keen and recently lost loanee defender Harry Souttar to a serious Achilles injury.

Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele is reportedly of interest to Leeds United and Sheffield United. | Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

However, the Blades are thought to prefer a loan deal over a permanent arrangement.

Omobamidele joined Norwich as a youngster from Leixlip United in his native Republic of Ireland. He progressed through the Canaries youth system before making his professional debut in January 2021.

His first outing at senior level was given to him by Daniel Farke, who was in charge of Norwich during the defender’s transition from youth football.