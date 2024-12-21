Leeds United reportedly showed interest in Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele during the summer transfer window.

Much was expected from the defender when he joined Forest last year, making a move from Norwich City for a fee reported to be worth £11m.

He had been linked with Sheffield United, who had just been promoted to the Premier League, but Forest won the race for his signature.

However, since his switch to the City Ground, Omobamidele has managed just 15 first-team outings.

According to The Telegraph, Leeds looked at the 22-year-old back in the summer.

He is already familiar with Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who gave the Republic of Ireland international his Norwich debut.

Omobamidele is now believed to be on the radar of a number of clubs, with a loan departure in January possible.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will revive their interest, although centre-back is not among the areas widely believed to be need strengthening at Elland Road.

Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk have been a settled partnership this season, with Max Wober and James Debayo available to step in.