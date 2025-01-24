Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked defender Andrew Omobamidele has sealed a loan move away from Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old has struggled for minutes at the City Ground, with opportunities made more limited by Forest’s stunning rise up the Premier League table.

Leeds were credited with interest in the defender, who was given his senior breakthrough at Norwich City by Whites boss Daniel Farke.

However, he has instead sealed a move to French outfit Strasbourg, who sit 10th in the Ligue 1 table.

Andrew Omobamidele has left Nottingham Forest on loan. | George Wood/Getty Images

He has joined a loan deal running until the end of the season, with Strasbourg holding an option to buy him upon the expiry of his temporary agreement.

A senior Republic of Ireland international, Omobamidele was nurtured by Norwich after being prised from Leixlip United.

He made 55 senior appearances for the Canaries, scoring two goals, before signing for Forest in 2023.