Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked defender seals Nottingham Forest exit as left-field move confirmed
The 22-year-old has struggled for minutes at the City Ground, with opportunities made more limited by Forest’s stunning rise up the Premier League table.
Leeds were credited with interest in the defender, who was given his senior breakthrough at Norwich City by Whites boss Daniel Farke.
He was also linked with Sheffield United after the Blades lost towering centre-back Harry Souttar to a long-term injury.
However, he has instead sealed a move to French outfit Strasbourg, who sit 10th in the Ligue 1 table.
He has joined a loan deal running until the end of the season, with Strasbourg holding an option to buy him upon the expiry of his temporary agreement.
A senior Republic of Ireland international, Omobamidele was nurtured by Norwich after being prised from Leixlip United.
He made 55 senior appearances for the Canaries, scoring two goals, before signing for Forest in 2023.
The defender has since been afforded just 11 first-team outings, his last coming in a Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United in August.
