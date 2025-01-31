Rotherham United transfer news: Manchester United youngster who has played in Premier League joins

Rotherham United have loaned midfielder Dan Gore from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old England youth international has signed in time to make his Millers debut at Birmingham City on Saturday.

This is not Gore's first loan, and he has played for the Red Devils first team, although his experience on both counts is very slight.

His senior debut came in a 2023 League Cup win over Crystal Palace, where he played the final half-hour as a substitute. Three months later came his Premier League debut, as an 89th-minute substitute for Cristian Erikssen in a Boxing Day win over Aston Villa.

The following month he joined Port Vale on loan, but was injured on his debut against Portsmouth, and did not feature again.

Last summer he dislocated his shoulder.

He captained the Under-21s side that drew 3-3 at Doncaster Rovers in the Football League Trophy in September, but did not feature at Barnsley or Huddersfield Town.

Gore, who started in Burnley's youth set-up, has played for England at under-16, 18 and 20 level, and was the Red Devils' reserve team player of the year for 2022-23.