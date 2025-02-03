Middlesbrough FC transfer latest: Former Juventus winger joins from Premier League club as midfielder heads to League One outfit
Iling-Junior has signed on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with Serie A side Bologna, making 16 appearances in all competitions.
Iling-Junior, who can play as a winger or wing-back, played in all eight of Bologna’s league phase matches in the Champions League, scoring once.
He signed for Villa from Juventus last summer, having spent four years with the Italian giants, making 45 senior appearances.
The London-born player has been capped by England from under-15 to under-21 level, and was on the books of Chelsea between the ages of eight and 17.
He becomes the fifth senior arrival at Boro in the January transfer window.
Meanwhile, number ten Alex Gilbert has linked up with Charlton Athletic on loan until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old hasn't made a single Championship start in 24-25.
Incoming wise, ex-Leicester and Manchester Citystriker Kelechi Ihenacho is set to complete his loan move from Sevilla, while Boro have also been linked with a loan move for Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone.
Emmanuel Latte Lath is also poised to confirm a big-money switch to MLS side Atlanta.