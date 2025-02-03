Sheffield United transfer twist as former Arsenal defender 'in talks' over move from Crystal Palace
The club’s desire for a new central defender has been well-documented, with Queens Park Ranger star Jimmy Dunne among those linked.
Swansea City lynchpin Harry Darling has also been reported to be of interest, but it appears the Blades are honing in on a Premier League target.
According to Mail Online, former England under-21s defender Holding is in talks over a move to Bramall Lane.
The 29-year-old left Arsenal in 2023 after making over 150 appearances at first-team level for the Gunners.
He appeared to be a coup for Palace but the move has not worked out, with Holding having just one Eagles outing to his name.
Reports have indicated the move for Holding has been sparked by frustrations encountered in Sheffield United’s efforts to land Dunne.
The former Burnley man is out of contract at QPR in the summer but was reportedly going to cost up to £3m.
Holding has not played in the Championship for nearly a decade, last appearing in the second tier as a young prospect at Bolton Wanderers.