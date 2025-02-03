Sheffield United transfer twist as former Arsenal defender 'in talks' over move from Crystal Palace

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 13:42 BST
Sheffield United have reportedly turned their attention to Crystal Palace’s Rob Holding in their centre-back hunt.

The club’s desire for a new central defender has been well-documented, with Queens Park Ranger star Jimmy Dunne among those linked.

Swansea City lynchpin Harry Darling has also been reported to be of interest, but it appears the Blades are honing in on a Premier League target.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Mail Online, former England under-21s defender Holding is in talks over a move to Bramall Lane.

Rob Holding made over 150 appearances for Arsenal between 2016 and 2023.placeholder image
Rob Holding made over 150 appearances for Arsenal between 2016 and 2023. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 29-year-old left Arsenal in 2023 after making over 150 appearances at first-team level for the Gunners.

He appeared to be a coup for Palace but the move has not worked out, with Holding having just one Eagles outing to his name.

Reports have indicated the move for Holding has been sparked by frustrations encountered in Sheffield United’s efforts to land Dunne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jimmy Dunne has been strongly linked with Sheffield United. placeholder image
Jimmy Dunne has been strongly linked with Sheffield United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The former Burnley man is out of contract at QPR in the summer but was reportedly going to cost up to £3m.

Holding has not played in the Championship for nearly a decade, last appearing in the second tier as a young prospect at Bolton Wanderers.

MORE: Leeds United and Middlesbrough face off for deadline day signing of Premier League striker

Related topics:ArsenalCrystal Palace
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice