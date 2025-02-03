Leeds United and Middlesbrough face off for deadline day signing of Premier League striker
Leeds United are already looking at Southampton’s Cameron Archer while Middlesbrough have money to burn with the imminent £22m departure of Emmanuel Lathe Lath to MLS side Atlanta United.
But now the two Yorkshire clubs are reportedly leading the race for another Southampton striker, Adam Armstrong.
The 27-year-old striker scored 49 goals for Blackburn Rovers before sealing a move to Southampton in 2021.
He scored 24 goals for Southampton last season, including three in the play-offs – one of those against Leeds United as the Saints won promotion back to the Premier League.
It is those statistics that will have caught the eye of both Leeds and Middlesbrough as they chase promotion.
Sunderland are also said to be interested in Armstrong but only if they miss out on Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns, who it appears they lead the race to sign ahead of Hull City.