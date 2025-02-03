Leeds United and Middlesbrough face off for deadline day signing of Premier League striker

Championship promotion rivals Leeds United and Middlesbrough are going head-to-head for a Premier League striker in a bid to bolster their push for the top flight.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now the two Yorkshire clubs are reportedly leading the race for another Southampton striker, Adam Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old striker scored 49 goals for Blackburn Rovers before sealing a move to Southampton in 2021.

Wanted: Adam Armstrong of Southampton (Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

He scored 24 goals for Southampton last season, including three in the play-offs – one of those against Leeds United as the Saints won promotion back to the Premier League.

It is those statistics that will have caught the eye of both Leeds and Middlesbrough as they chase promotion.