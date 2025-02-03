Leeds United transfer latest: Cameron Archer switch moves nearer as Southampton close in on replacement
After Saturday’s 7-0 rout of Cardiff City, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said: “If we find something and think it's a good addition and affordable, we will go for it,” in relation to the closing of the winter window on Monday at 11pm.
Leeds are reported to have already had a loan move rejected by Southampton for the former Sheffield United striker, but that was believed to be on the basis that Southampton needed to get someone in first.
That could now be happening, as it was reported late on Sunday night that Royal Antwerp frontman Victor Udoh is close to agreeing a move to St Mary’s.
Should that happen in good time on Monday, then it would allow Southampton to release Archer and for Leeds to rekindle their interest in the 23-year-old striker.