Leeds United’s deadline day move for Cameron Archer has moved a step nearer due to his club Southampton getting closer to signing a striker of their own.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are reported to have already had a loan move rejected by Southampton for the former Sheffield United striker, but that was believed to be on the basis that Southampton needed to get someone in first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could now be happening, as it was reported late on Sunday night that Royal Antwerp frontman Victor Udoh is close to agreeing a move to St Mary’s.