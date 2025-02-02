Brilliant, serious, relentless, history-making: final word on seven-up Leeds United's Championship statement against Cardiff City
This is not supposed to happen when Leeds United welcome Cardiff, who had lost just once in their previous 13 league visits.
Listen to certain Leeds observers and this is also not supposed to happen when Daniel Farke is managing their side either.
This was payback time. There was little to complain about here, although Farke being Farke said that United’s biggest home win since March 1972 wasn’t quite perfect.
It would have been close to it if attacking substitute Largie Ramazani had followed the lead of fellow replacements Wilfried Gnonto and Mateo Joseph in scoring, he conceded.
That aforesaid early 70s rout came against Southampton, of course. If Barry Davies had been commentating on Saturday, he would have again opined that this was almost cruel, with the other team just not on the park, like the Saints. The Elland Road crowd certainly lapped it up.
No perceived handbrake here from Farke’s Leeds, who had six different goalscorers.
If rumoured target Cameron Archer does join ahead of the deadline, he might just have to bide his time a bit.
A day when United registered 29 attempts on goal, with 12 on target. A day when Leeds also scored five league goals in one half for the first time since November 2004.
But for Cardiff keeper Jak Alnwick, who actually played well despite being left horribly exposed, the scoreline would have been carnage.
Despite a seven-goal performance, this wonderful day, reassuringly, still also had classic imprints of Farke over it.
There was intensity, discipline and a burning desire not to concede when the game’s outcome was long since nailed.
There was also a strong team ethic and contributions from all over the place – from Junior Firpo’s three assists on his return to the starting line-up to Dan James’ lung-busting runs and Joel Piroe’s poise and deft movement – but also a refreshing unselfishness about their play.
Good sides work the hardest without the ball and Leeds most definitely showed that.
The best – and perhaps only – word to describe their performance was relentless and Farke would like that. A ‘solid’ win, he quipped before his post-match press conference with a hint of a smile.
Farke spoke of Cardiff being intense and aggressive beforehand on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run, but all the ferocity came from those in white. The Bluebirds had bird flu.
As the clock ticked down, Leeds did not navel-gaze and were ruthless and greedy in their pursuit of more goals. Their points tally is serious and so is their goal difference. Plus 41; it might just count for something.
The impression that it might be a long day for Cardiff in Leeds for once arrived early. By 13 minutes, they were 2-0 down, with the Piroe-James axis yielding glorious fruit and goals on a plate from close in with Brenden Aaronsen and Manor Solomon being the gleeful beneficiaries.
Alnwick ensured that there was no further damage before the break. It was a different story on the resumption.
Beaten just once at Elland Road in 16 league matches this term, Leeds finally delivered the headline-grabbing statement at their imposing citadel.
This wasn’t merely taking care of business. This was another level. Both first-half goals were dispatched with surgical precision. So were the next five. Firpo’s radar picked out James for a richly-deserved goal at the far post to make it 3-0.
Insatiable all game, it was no surprise that when Leeds were awarded a penalty midway through the second half, it was James who won it when Callum O’Dowda caught his heel as he was primed to net a rebound after Alnwick beat out Piroe’s drive. No Piroe, no party – 4-0.
Gnonto then cut inside from the right and fired home an inch-perfect drive shortly after coming on. Further changes were made, but Leeds were still deadly serious.
Firpo, on the left, again showed his eye for a cross, picking out Mateo Joseph for a close-range volley at the far post for 6-0. It was his first goal since October 18. Firpo hadn’t finished and neither had Leeds. ‘We want seven’ was the chant and home fans got their wish when the foraging Firpo slotted in Piroe and he finished nicely. Some statement.
Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle (Byram 66), Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka (Struijk 78), Rothwell; James (Gnonto 66), Aaronson (Joseph 71), Solomon (Ramazani 71); Piroe. Substitutes unused: Darlow, Guilavogui, Wober, Gruev. Cardiff City: Alnwick; Rinomhota, Goutas, Daland (Bagan 66), O’Dowda (Fish 81); Chambers, Ralls (Mannsverk 68); Ashford (Ng 68), Robertson, El Ghazi (Salech 57); Robinson. Substitutes unused: Horvath, Willock, Colwill, Reindorf. Referee: M Salisbury (Lancashire).