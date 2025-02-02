Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on prospect of deadline-day transfers plus an admission from Daniel James after historic seven-goal win

DANIEL Farke has stressed that table-topping Leeds United will ‘go for it’ if any of their main targets become available at the right price on deadline day.

A brilliant 7-0 home routing of Cardiff City, United’s biggest home win for almost 53 years, has added to their cachet and any new recruit would be joining a side who have a pretty strong chance of promotion to the Premier League in 2024-25.

Southampton rebuffed Leeds loan approach for Cameron Archer last week, but the Championship leaders remain keen on the striker, who was not involved for the Saints on Saturday.

Whatever transpires, Farke has reiterated that the last thing they will be doing is panicking as the clock ticks down.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke celebrates at the final whistle after the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City at Elland Road. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The Leeds boss, who confirmed that Parick Bamford is likely to be back in training in 10 days, said: "We can’t be driven too much by emotions.

"I trust this group and if we go with this group, I am confident we can finish in a top position.

"I think it is also our responsibility, as key people in the club, to explore if there is something to improve the group a bit and make it a higher probability we are successful.

"If we find something and think it's a good addition and affordable, we will go for it. And if not, then no.

Manor Solomon of Leeds United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City at Elland Road. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

"We are not ‘over the moon’ after this win and would not have been in panic mode (if not). Our general picture won’t change."

Leeds delivered a magnificent display with six different scorers netting against Cardiff.

On whether United had made a statement to their rivals, opening scorer Brenden Aaronson said: "For sure, that's a great game to send, seven zero at home. Winning by that many goals is really big."