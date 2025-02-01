Middlesbrough 'leading race' to sign Leeds United-linked forward as Celtic twist emerges
The 28-year-old joined Spanish side Sevilla in the summer, leaving Leicester City after helping the Foxes clinch the Championship title.
It has not worked out for the Nigeria international in La Liga, fuelling talk of interest from the Whites, the Blades and the Bhoys.
Leeds appear to be focusing on Southampton’s Cameron Archer, while Sheffield United have already signed two forwards in the current window.
Reports suggested Celtic had entered talks with Sevilla but according to Sky Sports, a loan-to-buy agreement could not be reached.
Middlesbrough are now believed to be in pole position to sign the forward, who could potentially be an ideal replacement for Emmanuel Latte Lath.
MLS big-spenders Atlanta United are thought to be closing in on Latte Lath, with the marksman having been at the centre of transfer speculation for weeks.
Middlesbrough have also been strongly linked with Aston Villa’s Samuel Iling-Junior, an England under-21 international formerly of Chelsea and Juventus.
