Middlesbrough 'leading race' to sign Leeds United-linked forward as Celtic twist emerges

Published 1st Feb 2025, 19:36 BST
Middlesbrough are reportedly leading Celtic in the race to sign Kelechi Iheanacho, who has been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United in the last month.

The 28-year-old joined Spanish side Sevilla in the summer, leaving Leicester City after helping the Foxes clinch the Championship title.

It has not worked out for the Nigeria international in La Liga, fuelling talk of interest from the Whites, the Blades and the Bhoys.

Leeds appear to be focusing on Southampton’s Cameron Archer, while Sheffield United have already signed two forwards in the current window.

Kelechi Iheanacho lifted the Championship title with Leicester City last season. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Kelechi Iheanacho lifted the Championship title with Leicester City last season. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Reports suggested Celtic had entered talks with Sevilla but according to Sky Sports, a loan-to-buy agreement could not be reached.

Middlesbrough are now believed to be in pole position to sign the forward, who could potentially be an ideal replacement for Emmanuel Latte Lath.

MLS big-spenders Atlanta United are thought to be closing in on Latte Lath, with the marksman having been at the centre of transfer speculation for weeks.

Middlesbrough have also been strongly linked with Aston Villa’s Samuel Iling-Junior, an England under-21 international formerly of Chelsea and Juventus.

