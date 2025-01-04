Middlesbrough FC v Cardiff City: Latte Lath speculation stalks Boro ahead of Bluebirds game once more
Dramatic last-gasp victories, akin to the one that Boro registered at Hull City to start 2025, thanks to Alex Gilbert's 93rd-minute strike, are savoured all the more.
Of course, Boro have much work to do yet and are entitled to be mindful of that in January, a month which has not been straightforward in the past for them.
While they head into today's game with a spring in their step after events in midweek, transfer talk is again surrounding Emmanuel Latte Lath, with Premier League strugglers Leicester City having reportedly lined up a move.
It's the second successive occasion that the Teessiders have faced Cardiff with speculation surrounding the Ivorian, who did not feature in the reverse fixture in Wales after his head was turned by interest from Ipswich Town.
With Tommy Conway currently injured, Boro's central striking options don't exactly look plentiful.
For his part, boss Michael Carrick - enthused by two clean sheets after some defensive wobbles either side of Christmas - is keen to end the working week in fitting fashion after Hull.
He added: "You’ve got to feed off that and use it as a springboard. It doesn’t necessarily mean everything will be rosy after this, but it gives us a great feeling and gives the lads more confidence.
"Moments like that are why we all love the game. But we’ve got to move on quickly as well as enjoying it.
"Obviously keeping a clean sheet was important because it meant one goal was enough for us. We’ve got to make sure we use that now.".