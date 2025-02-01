Middlesbrough are close to agreeing a deal to sign Samuel Iling-Junior on loan from Aston Villa, according to a report.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, a versatile figure capable of playing as a winger or wing-back, has previously been described as one of the world’s most exciting prospects.

He was nurtured within the academies of Chelsea and Juventus, later signing for Villa for a reported £11.8m in the summer of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Midlands club loaned Iling-Junior to Bologna after securing his services, but he has not been afforded a single start in Serie A.

Samuel Iling-Junior has represented England at various youth levels. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Middlesbrough are in discussions with Villa about taking the wideman to the Riverside for the rest of the season.

He would arguably be a major coup for Michael Carrick’s side, especially considering he scored against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League less than a fortnight ago.

An agreement between Middlesbrough and Villa is believed to be close and the parties will need to work quickly with the transfer window deadline looming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad