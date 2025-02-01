Middlesbrough 'close' to agreement on deal to sign £11.8m former Chelsea prospect from Aston Villa
The 21-year-old, a versatile figure capable of playing as a winger or wing-back, has previously been described as one of the world’s most exciting prospects.
He was nurtured within the academies of Chelsea and Juventus, later signing for Villa for a reported £11.8m in the summer of 2024.
The Midlands club loaned Iling-Junior to Bologna after securing his services, but he has not been afforded a single start in Serie A.
According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Middlesbrough are in discussions with Villa about taking the wideman to the Riverside for the rest of the season.
He would arguably be a major coup for Michael Carrick’s side, especially considering he scored against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League less than a fortnight ago.
An agreement between Middlesbrough and Villa is believed to be close and the parties will need to work quickly with the transfer window deadline looming.
It appears he could become Middlesbrough’s third loan signing of the window, with Mark Travers and Ryan Giles already on board as temporary additions.
