Ryan Giles has rejoined Middlesbrough , as Ryan Longman also holds talks about a move away.

Giles had a successful loan at Middlesbrough in 2022-23 during what has been a nomadic career for him.

At the time Middlesbrough were keen to sign the Wolverhampton Wanderers product permanently. Then-Premier League Luton Town stepped in instead but he struggled for game-time and six months later was making Hull the eighth loan club of his career.

The Teessiders have struggled to find a good solution at left-back since.

Giles is their first signing of a window they are looking to be active in, having already raised £5m through the sale of Isaiah Jones to Luton Town.

Since moving permanently to East Yorkshire in the summer, regular starts have become scarcer, the 24-year-old kicking off 11 of 28 Championship matches this season.

The move is a loan with no option to make it permanent.

Giles will not be the last departure of what has been a typically busy transfer window for Hull under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

Coach Ruben Selles has been busy adding to his squad this month, with Monaco's defensive midfielder Eliot Matazo expected to join Lincoln Henrique, Kyle Joseph, Nordin Amrabat, Joe Gelhardt and Matt Crooks.

But for the practicalities of managing a squad, as well as the realities of financial fair play, coach Ruben Selles wants players out too.

Marvin Mehlem has left on loan, Will Jarvis has been sold and Carl Rushworth has been recalled from his loan at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Selles has also given permission to Longman, who have not been involved in the last two five squads to speak to other clubs about a move. League One Wrexahm are expected to be the winger's destination.

Hull, who have had central defender Sean McLoughlin filling in there recently and right-back Cody Drameh for much of the season, are now expected to try to sign a specialist left-back.

Thursday's signing, Lincoln, has played there, but it is not his preferred position.

The return of goalkeeper Rushworth to Brighton midway through what was due to be a season-long loan is not likely to keep Anthony Racioppi at the club.

"I for Anthony the best thing for him to do is to find a club where he can go and play. That has always been the priority, it doesn't change that much now," said Selles.

"I think he still needs to go and explore those situations because the main thing for him is playing."