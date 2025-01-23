Hull City transfer news: 'Intense' Brazilian playmaker promises to be 'a tiger on the pitch'

New Hull City signing Lincoln Henrique is a Brazilian playmaker who says his best position is the luxury role behind the strikers but he has promised to be "another Tiger on the pitch".

The 26-year-old's loan from Fenerbahce has been in the works for a couple of weeks and Lincoln was in the crowd to watch Tuesday's home defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

But he has signed in time to make his debut at Sheffield United on Friday.

And for all the excitement there will be about the flair he can bring to East Yorkshire, he has promised hard work and intensity with it.

TIGER: Hull City signing Lincoln Henrique

"Now, I am another Tiger on the pitch. I hope I can help the club achieve their goals until the end of the season," he said.

“I am a very versatile player. I can understand the situations of the game; that’s why I play three or four different positions, even during the same match.

“My best position is number 10 but I have played many times as a box-to-box number eight, left winger, right winger.

“The fans can expect a lot of hard work, a lot of intensity. I’ll run a lot and give everything for the club.”

The left-footer has 25 goals and 39 assists in 282 career appearances.

He made his senior debut at Brazilian club Gremio in January 2015 when he was 16, and captained Brazil at that year’s Under-17 World Cup.

Loans to Rizespor in Turkey and America Mineiro in his homeland followed before a move to America Mineiro before signing for Portuguese side Santa Clara in 2019.

In 2022 he moved to Fenerbahce, winning the Turkish Cup in his first season. He spent last year on loan at Red Bull Bragantino, scoring or making nine goals in 49 appearances.

Hull owner/chairman Acun Ilicali is a vice-president at Fenerbahce and initiated Lincoln's latest move.

“It was about two weeks ago I met the chairman in Istanbul," the player revealed. "He approached me with the interest.

"I was very glad, very happy. I am 100 per cent ready to try to help the club."

