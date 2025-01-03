January transfer window 2025: The ins and outs at Yorkshire's football clubs

The winter transfer window is open, and shutting later than usual this year, at 11pm on February 3.

Many of Yorkshire clubs have already dipped their toes into the market with ingoings and outgoings.

Here are the ins and outs at each of our Football League clubs.

BARNSLEY

OUT OF EXILE: Harrogate Town have bought Bryn Morris from Newport County

Ins: Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers, free).

Outs: Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea, loan recall).

BRADFORD CITY

Ins: George Lapslie (Gillingham, undisclosed);Brandon Khela (Birmingham City, loan).

EURO STAR: Neil Farrugia has played in the UEFA Conference League for Shamrock Rovers

Outs: Joe Adams (Wigan Athletic, loan recall).

DONCASTER ROVERS

Ins: Rob Street (Lincoln City, loan).

Outs: Kasper Williams (Whitby Town, loan), Sam Straughan-Brown (Bradford (Park Avenue), loan).

LAPPED UP: George Lapslie is a Bantam

HARROGATE TOWN

In: Bryn Morris (Newport County, undisclosed).

Out: Admiral Muskwe (released).

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Ins: Ruben Roosken (Heracles Almelo, undisclosed).

Outs: Jahiem Headley (Port Vale, loan).

HULL CITY

Ins: None.

Outs: Marvin Mehlem (Paderborn, loan).

LEEDS UNITED

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

MIDDLESBROUGH

Ins: Sonny Finch (Milton Keynes Dons, loan recall); Terrell Agyemang (Airdie, loan recall).

Outs: None.

ROTERHAM UNITED

Ins: None.

Outs: Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest, loan recall), Joseph Hungbo (Nuremberg, loan recall), Jamie McCart (Heart of Midlothian, undisclosed).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ins: Sam Curtis (Peterborough United, loan recall).

Outs: None.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

