January transfer window 2025: The ins and outs at Yorkshire's football clubs
Many of Yorkshire clubs have already dipped their toes into the market with ingoings and outgoings.
Here are the ins and outs at each of our Football League clubs.
BARNSLEY
BRADFORD CITY
Outs: Joe Adams (Wigan Athletic, loan recall).
DONCASTER ROVERS
Outs: Kasper Williams (Whitby Town, loan), Sam Straughan-Brown (Bradford (Park Avenue), loan).
HARROGATE TOWN
Out: Admiral Muskwe (released).
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
HULL CITY
Ins: None.
LEEDS UNITED
Ins: None.
Outs: None.
MIDDLESBROUGH
Ins: Sonny Finch (Milton Keynes Dons, loan recall); Terrell Agyemang (Airdie, loan recall).
Outs: None.
ROTERHAM UNITED
Ins: None.
Outs: Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest, loan recall), Joseph Hungbo (Nuremberg, loan recall), Jamie McCart (Heart of Midlothian, undisclosed).
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Outs: None.
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Ins: None.
Outs: None.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.