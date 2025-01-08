Huddersfield Town striker seals permanent move as another young player heads to League Two
Harratt, 22, had joined the Lancastrian outfit on a season-long loan in the summer window, scoring three times in 20 appearances and the switch has now been turned into a full-time arrangement after a deal was struck. Harratt – who made four substitute appearances for Town at the start of the 2024-25 season - has previously spent loan spells at Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Port Vale.
Dutch-born teenager Solomon, who can play at both left-back and in central midfield, has linked up with Harrogate for the rest of the campaign and could make his bow in Saturday’s marquee FA Cup tie at Leeds United.
Before joining Huddersfield, Solomon spent time a Blackburn Rovers, Everton and Wigan Athletic ahead of linking up with the Terriers.
On Solomon, who is yet to make his first-team debut for Huddersfield, Harrogate Town of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: "He’s a big, strong, physical lad and that’s one of the reasons we’ve brought him in, to add that size and physicality to the group.
"We received really good reviews from Michael Duff, It’s an opportunity for him to come in, play some men’s football and provide competition for places.
"We’ve got good links with Huddersfield and we’re impressed with what we’ve seen from him."
Pontefract-born striker Harratt make a breakthrough early last season at Town under Neil Warnock, signing a contract extension last summer.
Harratt achieved a couple of milestones in the first part of 2023-24, scoring his first goal at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Cup game with Middlesbrough last August and making his first Championship start on home soil in the 2-0 win over Rotherham United in September 2023.
But Harratt’s fortunes turned for the worse later on in the autumn when he picked up a serious hamstring injury in the game with Southampton in late November.
He made a total of 26 senior appearances for Town in all competitions, scoring three times and registering one assist.