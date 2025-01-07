Sheffield Wednesday confirm loan departure of highly-rated midfielder following contract decision
The 19-year-old is well thought of at Hillsborough and was handed a new long-term deal last week.
However, with competition in the Owls ranks proving stern, he has been loaned out for regular game time.
He will spend the rest of the season with Carlisle, who sit rock-bottom of League Two and are led by former Premier League defender Mike Williamson.
Williamson said: “Sean is a very exciting player. He’s dynamic, young, and hungry to impress. He fits perfectly with our principles.
“We identified him very early on as a target, and we’re very happy to have him joining us.”
The club’s sporting director Rob Clarkson added: "We are delighted to welcome Sean to the club on loan until the end of the season.
“He is a player who possesses good technical ability as well as really good athleticism. Sean is very highly regarded at Sheffield Wednesday who have just given him a new long-term contract and we thank them for their cooperation during negotiations and for allowing Sean to join Carlisle United."
Fusire has been handed the number 45 shirt by the Cumbrians and could make his debut against Milton Keynes Dons at the weekend.
It is a fixture with added spice, as Williamson left his post as Dons boss to take charge of Carlisle.
