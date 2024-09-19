Bradford City's League Two rivals appoint former Newcastle United and Wolves man as head coach
Carlisle wielded the axe after just four league games last month, relieving Paul Simpson of his duties. Three defeats from four games had followed relegation from League One, pushing the Cumbrians board to act.
They have now secured a new boss, luring Williamson away from their League Two rivals. Williamson has been followed to Carlisle by fellow Dons coaches Chris Bell, Carl Magnay and Ian Watson.
Williamson took charge of MK Dons last October, making the move from National League side Gateshead. He led the Dons to the League Two play-offs but oversaw a semi-final defeat to Crawley Town.
A centre-back in his playing days, he represented the likes of Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford. He also had a brief stint at Doncaster Rovers, although failed to make a single appearance.
Carlisle recently faced Bradford with a caretaker team at the helm, losing 2-1 to the Bantams. It was the first meeting between the clubs since they locked horns in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs.
Carlisle came out on top and went on to win at Wembley, although fell out of the third tier immediately.
