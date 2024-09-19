Bradford City’s League Two rivals Carlisle United have appointed a new head coach, prising Mike Williamson from Milton Keynes Dons.

Carlisle wielded the axe after just four league games last month, relieving Paul Simpson of his duties. Three defeats from four games had followed relegation from League One, pushing the Cumbrians board to act.

They have now secured a new boss, luring Williamson away from their League Two rivals. Williamson has been followed to Carlisle by fellow Dons coaches Chris Bell, Carl Magnay and Ian Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Williamson has left Milton Keynes Dons to take charge of Carlisle United. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williamson took charge of MK Dons last October, making the move from National League side Gateshead. He led the Dons to the League Two play-offs but oversaw a semi-final defeat to Crawley Town.

A centre-back in his playing days, he represented the likes of Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford. He also had a brief stint at Doncaster Rovers, although failed to make a single appearance.

Carlisle recently faced Bradford with a caretaker team at the helm, losing 2-1 to the Bantams. It was the first meeting between the clubs since they locked horns in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs.