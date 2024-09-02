Carlisle United have parted ways with former Sheffield United winger Paul Simpson ahead of their trip to Bradford City.

The Cumbrians have taken decisive action early in the campaign, relieving Simpson of his duties as manager just four games into their League Two season.

Simpson had overseen one win in four, leaving Carlisle 20th in the table. The final straw was a home defeat to Tranmere Rovers, with the announcement of his departure being made on Saturday night (August 31).

Carlisle are due to visit Bradford this weekend and it remains unclear who will be in the dugout opposite Graham Alexander.

A statement issued by Carlisle read: “Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that manager Paul Simpson has tonight left the club with immediate effect. Gavin Skelton, Billy Barr and Jake Simpson have also departed.

“Mark Birch, Steven Rudd and Jamie Devitt will take temporary charge of first-team affairs while the club begins the recruitment process.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Paul and his staff for their efforts during their time at Brunton Park. A further update will be provided early next week. “

Simpson was a winger in his playing days and counts the likes of Derby County and Sheffield United among his former clubs.

As a manager, he has led the likes of Preston North End and Shrewsbury Town. Carlisle handed him the reins for a second time in 2022 and he was in charge for the club’s League Two promotion-winning 2022/23 season.