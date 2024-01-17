All Sections
Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has admitted the Cumbrians cannot afford Bradford City forward Jake Young.
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jan 2024, 09:46 GMT

Young has only recently returned from a loan spell at Swindon Town, where he impressed to such an extent that there was clamour for his return to West Yorkshire.

He is yet to feature for the Bantams since his return and has been the subject of transfer speculation. Reports indicated a bid had been rejected for Young, who has already netted 16 goals this season.

Carlisle had been linked with the 22-year-old, having already prised goalkeeper Harry Lewis away from Valley Parade. However, Simpson has thrown cold water on the possibility of a swoop.

Jake Young has returned to Bradford City from his loan spell at Swindon Town. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesJake Young has returned to Bradford City from his loan spell at Swindon Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Speaking to the News & Star, he said: “He’s a player who we all like but we can't afford him. Bradford are talking a ridiculous figure so that won't be happening.

"From what I’m hearing the figure they’re quoting is way out of our league, and certainly not a figure that I would expect anybody to be paying for him.”

The comments will be music to the ears of the Valley Parade faithful, who have been keen to see Young in action since his return from a prolific loan stint.

As well as notching 16 goals, he also registered four assists for the Robins over the course of his 25 league outings.

