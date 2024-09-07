Bradford City came out on top in a League Two grudge match with a 2-1 win over Carlisle United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rivalry has developed between the Bantams and the Cumbrians in recent years, meaning their latest encounter was played out in a cauldron of hostility.

It was perhaps fitting the game was decided by a former Cumbrian in Andy Cook, who struck twice to secure victory for the Bantams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The various connections between the clubs reared their heads early, with the first two chances of the game falling to players taking on their former club.

Charlie Wyke enjoyed a prolific spell as a Bantam, but the Carlisle frontman skewed wide within the opening minute after being fed from the right.

Cook is now Bradford’s chief marksman but started his senior career with the Cumbrians. He also had an early chance, one he took to fire the hosts into the lead.

Former Bantams stopper Harry Lewis was booed as he played out to Jon Mellish, who allowed his pocket to be picked by the vibrant Jamie Walker. The wideman squared to Cook, who did not hesitate before steering beyond the reach of his former teammate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither side had a particularly tight grip on the first half, with the rivals instead trading blows back and forth.

A cross was sent across Bradford’s goal with Sam Walker stranded, although the Cumbrians did not have anyone close enough to capitalise. The ball was then worked to Dominic Sadi, who struck well but failed to give the Bantams stopper ground to cover.

Momentum soon swung back in favour of the hosts, who sent a free-kick delivery into an advancing Cook only for the forward to miscue his header.

Andy Cook notched twice against Carlisle United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Jamie Walker’s penchant for directness proved troublesome for the Cumbrians and he had defenders off-balance with an incisive dart forward. He looked to slip the ball into the path of Cook, but the outstretched toe of a defender denied Bradford a golden opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then the turn of Carlisle’s Jordan Jones to turn on the flair, cutting in from the left and unleashing a dipping piledriver of an effort Sam Walker had to push behind for a corner.

Both sides continued to probe as half-time approached and Cook turned provider to send Olly Sanderson one-on-one with Lewis. However, the loanee hesitated before pulling the trigger and allowed Mellish to slide in with a last-ditch block on the recovery.

Although the Bantams continued to threaten, their attacking intent was matched by their opponents. A deflected clearance found Wyke, who threaded through to Sadi for a shot Sam Walker managed to keep out.

Any fears of the action slowing were allayed immediately after the break, as neither side left their gusto in the changing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Biggins looked to test Walker early and opened space for himself with some dancing feet. He struck from a central area but Bradford’s goal was protected by a sea of bodies.

Wyke then came agonisingly close to levelling against his former employers, prodding against the post before seeing the ball bounce into Sam Walker’s grateful clutches.

Walker was not quite as grateful a few minutes later, when he gifted Carlisle a leveller by fumbling a Harrison Neal header into the back of the net.

Bradford immediately returned to the front foot, keen to relieve some of the guilt felt by their stopper. Cook surged in behind the Carlisle defence but was denied by Lewis, who also kept out Sanderson’s follow-up effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle’s defenders were not given a moment of peace by Cook, who was a persistent thorn in the side of his former club. He put the Bantams back in the driving seat with 20 minutes remaining, meeting a Tyreik Wright cross and powering a header home.