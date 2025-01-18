Barnsley forward makes loan move to play under former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough midfielder

Published 18th Jan 2025, 10:10 BST
Barnsley forward Aiden Marsh has joined Scottish outfit Raith Rovers on loan.

The 21-year-old has been afforded just one league outing in the last three months, with competition for places proving stern.

Having previously been loaned out to Scunthorpe United and York City, Marsh has now linked up with Scottish Championship side Raith.

He will play under former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough midfielder Barry Robson, who recently replaced ex-Barnsley boss Neill Collins as the club’s head coach.

Aiden Marsh will spend the rest of the season away from Oakwell.Aiden Marsh will spend the rest of the season away from Oakwell.
Aiden Marsh will spend the rest of the season away from Oakwell. | Tony Johnson

Marsh said: “I’m buzzing to get going. I pride myself on hard work and I will always give it my all. I can’t wait to meet all the fans on Sunday and really kick start my time here.”

Robson added: “I would like to welcome Aiden to the club. He is a young, hungry player who wants to score goals and put opposition teams under pressure with his running power.

“He will compliment the strikers we already have at the club.”

Aiden Marsh will play under Barry Robson at Raith Rovers. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Marsh made his senior debut for Barnsley in 2022 and has since made 36 appearances at first-team level, scoring four goals,.

Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "We are keen to allow Aiden to play and continue his development as a young striker who has unfortunately been interrupted by injury.

“This move to Raith Rovers represents an excellent opportunity to play and we wish him the best of luck."

