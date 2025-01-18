Barnsley forward makes loan move to play under former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough midfielder
The 21-year-old has been afforded just one league outing in the last three months, with competition for places proving stern.
Having previously been loaned out to Scunthorpe United and York City, Marsh has now linked up with Scottish Championship side Raith.
He will play under former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough midfielder Barry Robson, who recently replaced ex-Barnsley boss Neill Collins as the club’s head coach.
Marsh said: “I’m buzzing to get going. I pride myself on hard work and I will always give it my all. I can’t wait to meet all the fans on Sunday and really kick start my time here.”
Robson added: “I would like to welcome Aiden to the club. He is a young, hungry player who wants to score goals and put opposition teams under pressure with his running power.
“He will compliment the strikers we already have at the club.”
Marsh made his senior debut for Barnsley in 2022 and has since made 36 appearances at first-team level, scoring four goals,.
Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "We are keen to allow Aiden to play and continue his development as a young striker who has unfortunately been interrupted by injury.
“This move to Raith Rovers represents an excellent opportunity to play and we wish him the best of luck."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.