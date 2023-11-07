Barnsley recall young forward while Sheffield Wednesday face anxious wait regarding fitness of key striker

BARNSLEY have recalled young striker Aiden Marsh from his loan spell at National League outfit York City.

Marsh made seven appearances for the Minstermen after becoming manager Neal Ardley's first signing in September.

The Monk Bretton born player, 20, joined on an initial month's loan, which was extended for a second month in late October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marsh, who came through the academy at Oakwell, signed a new one-year deal with the club in March, with the Reds having the option to extend the contract by another year.

Barnsley striker Aiden Marsh. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

The forward has featured three times in League One for the Reds in 2023-24 and scored in both his cup appearances, in the League Cup and Football League Trophy.

Marsh scored his first senior goal in the club's 3-1 loss to Preston in April 2022 and spent a loan spell at Scunthorpe United last term.

Sheffield Wednesday are continuing to monitor striker Josh Windass ahead of Saturday's Championship home encounter with Millwall with the 29-year-old missing the weekend loss at Bristol City after picking up an muscle injury in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juan Delgado and Momo Diaby remain sidelined for the lowly Owls, although the latter is progressing well in his rehabilitation following a foot injury which he sustained on his debut against Preston.

After wearing a protective boot for a spell, Diaby has started fitness work at Middlewood.

Meanwhile, Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed that the club will be bringing in a new head of recruitment to replace David Downes, who joined Blackpool in the summer.

Luke Dowling temporarily covered the role during the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chansiri said: "We will replace David Downes, I’m currently looking at who I want to bring in.

"Scouting at the club is something that needs to be done more in detail and with analysis – Danny (Röhl, manager) actually also has people who can do that and work with us. On top of that I have what I call my advisors who are outside the club.