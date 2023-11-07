Barnsley recall young forward while Sheffield Wednesday face anxious wait regarding fitness of key striker
Marsh made seven appearances for the Minstermen after becoming manager Neal Ardley's first signing in September.
The Monk Bretton born player, 20, joined on an initial month's loan, which was extended for a second month in late October.
Marsh, who came through the academy at Oakwell, signed a new one-year deal with the club in March, with the Reds having the option to extend the contract by another year.
The forward has featured three times in League One for the Reds in 2023-24 and scored in both his cup appearances, in the League Cup and Football League Trophy.
Marsh scored his first senior goal in the club's 3-1 loss to Preston in April 2022 and spent a loan spell at Scunthorpe United last term.
Sheffield Wednesday are continuing to monitor striker Josh Windass ahead of Saturday's Championship home encounter with Millwall with the 29-year-old missing the weekend loss at Bristol City after picking up an muscle injury in training.
Juan Delgado and Momo Diaby remain sidelined for the lowly Owls, although the latter is progressing well in his rehabilitation following a foot injury which he sustained on his debut against Preston.
After wearing a protective boot for a spell, Diaby has started fitness work at Middlewood.
Meanwhile, Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed that the club will be bringing in a new head of recruitment to replace David Downes, who joined Blackpool in the summer.
Luke Dowling temporarily covered the role during the summer window.
Chansiri said: "We will replace David Downes, I’m currently looking at who I want to bring in.
"Scouting at the club is something that needs to be done more in detail and with analysis – Danny (Röhl, manager) actually also has people who can do that and work with us. On top of that I have what I call my advisors who are outside the club.
Chansiri also confirmed that Liam Dooley, the club's former chief operating officer, will not be directly replaced by an external candidate.