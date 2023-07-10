Injury limited the 20-year-old’s first-team opportunities last season, although he recently featured for the Reds in their pre-season friendly against Worksop Town.

A boyhood Barnsley fan, Marsh made his debut for the club’s under-23 side at just 15 and has since made 11 senior appearances. He has also gained senior experience out on loan at Scunthorpe United and his new deal will keep him at Barnsley until 2024.

He said: “I’m delighted to get it sorted out. It’s a club I’ve been at since God-knows-when, and obviously supported them even before that, so I’m buzzing to still be here.

The forward has signed a new contract. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images