All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Barnsley FC hand new one-year contract to promising young forward and ex-Scunthorpe United loanee Aiden Marsh

Barnsley have handed a new contract to young forward Aiden Marsh.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

Injury limited the 20-year-old’s first-team opportunities last season, although he recently featured for the Reds in their pre-season friendly against Worksop Town.

A boyhood Barnsley fan, Marsh made his debut for the club’s under-23 side at just 15 and has since made 11 senior appearances. He has also gained senior experience out on loan at Scunthorpe United and his new deal will keep him at Barnsley until 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I’m delighted to get it sorted out. It’s a club I’ve been at since God-knows-when, and obviously supported them even before that, so I’m buzzing to still be here.

Most Popular
The forward has signed a new contract. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty ImagesThe forward has signed a new contract. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
The forward has signed a new contract. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

“It’s similar sort of people all the way through – it’s not just me coming through the academy; there’s coaches coming through the academy and progressing to the first team as well. There’s Tom Harban and Martin Devaney, who played a big part last season, so everyone has helped me through.”

Related topics:Worksop Town