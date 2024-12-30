Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough midfielder Barry Robson has secured a return to management with Scottish Championship outfit Raith Rovers.

The 46-year-old has been away from the dugout since January, when he was axed by Aberdeen and replaced by Neil Warnock.

He has now taken charge of Raith, who were left in need of a new manager when Neill Collins opted to depart for American side Sacramento Republic.

Robson said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed as the manager of Raith Rovers, and I’m truly excited about the challenge ahead.

Barry Robson had a spell in charge of Aberdeen following the end of his playing career. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

“The club’s potential is clear to see, and the vision shared by the board of directors during our discussions made this an opportunity I was eager to be part of.”

A midfielder in his playing days, Robson represented the likes of Celtic and Dundee United as well as the Blades and Boro.

Raith’s CEO Andrew Barrowman said: “On behalf of Raith Rovers Football Club, I am delighted to welcome Barry Robson as our new manager.

“Barry’s wealth of experience, both as a player and a coach, combined with his passion for the game, makes him the perfect fit for the next chapter of our journey.

“The board of directors and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the team with vision, determination, and professionalism.

“Barry’s knowledge around who we are as a club and the expectations that our loyal fanbase crave, separated him from an exceptional list of candidates.

“We know that success is a collective effort, and we urge our incredible supporters to rally behind Barry and the squad as we work together to achieve our ambitions.