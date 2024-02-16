Warnock and Hoilett have a strong relationship that stretches back to their time together at Queens Park Rangers. They were later reunited at Cardiff City and Warnock gave Hoilett the chance to maintain fitness with Huddersfield earlier on in the season.

Huddersfield did not add the Canada international to their squad but Warnock has taken the opportunity to sign him again at Aberdeen. He has joined the Scottish Premiership outfit on a deal running until the end of the season.

Hoilett said: “I’ve worked with the gaffer before so it was a no brainer to come up here and join him. It’s a great opportunity and I’m just happy at the prospect of getting back out there playing football again under a manager who knows how to get the best out of the squad.

Neil Warnock and Junior Hoilett have been reunited. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

"I’ve no doubt he’ll get everyone working together so I’m delighted to be here.

“I still have a lot of fire in me for the game. I want to enjoy playing football again. I have been keeping fit training with Reading and just waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When the gaffer phoned it was a blessing and I am delighted to be here.