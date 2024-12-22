Former Barnsley, Leeds United and Sheffield United man switches managerial jobs after just three months in role
Collins only landed the Raith gig in September, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal five months after his sacking at Barnsley.
He has now left for pastures new following an approach by American outfit Sacramento Republic, who are part-owned by Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle.
Nagle said: “Neill is a tremendous addition to our club and his past successes speak for themselves. I’m excited for our fans and city to get to know Neill and support him as we all look to win a championship.”
Sacramento compete in the USL Championship, the second tier of football in the United States. The move marks a return to the country for Collins, who led Tampa Bay Rowdies for five years before joining Barnsley in 2023.
Collins said: “I first of all would like to thank Todd [Dunivant, general manager] and Kevin for this fantastic opportunity to join Sacramento Republic. I aim to repay that faith by working hard every day to bring success to for everyone associated with the club.
“Sacramento have been one of the most consistently successful teams in the USL for the past few years and I can’t wait to help build on that platform.
“I am well aware that Sacramento Republic is more than just what happens on the pitch and I look forward to being part of the community and creating special memories for our fans.”
A familiar figure in Yorkshire, Collins had represented Sheffield United and Leeds as a player before his appointment as Barnsley boss.
A statement issued by the Raith Rovers board of directors read: “Last Sunday, we were informed that Sacramento Republic were prepared to activate the compensation clause in Neill’s contract to appoint him as their manager.
“We met with Neill to express our desire to retain him as manager, but he made it clear that his ambition has always been to return to the United States, and this opportunity was too good to turn down for him and his family.
“We would like to thank Neill for his dedication and commitment during his time at Raith Rovers, and we wish him every success in California with Sacramento Republic.
“The process of appointing a new manager is already underway. In the meantime, Colin Cameron and John Potter will oversee first-team duties on an interim basis.”
