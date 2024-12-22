Former Barnsley boss and ex-Leeds United and Sheffield United defender Neill Collins has left his role as head coach of Scottish outfit Raith Rovers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collins only landed the Raith gig in September, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal five months after his sacking at Barnsley.

He has now left for pastures new following an approach by American outfit Sacramento Republic, who are part-owned by Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nagle said: “Neill is a tremendous addition to our club and his past successes speak for themselves. I’m excited for our fans and city to get to know Neill and support him as we all look to win a championship.”

Neill Collins spent less than a year in charge of Barnsley. | Bruce Rollinson

Sacramento compete in the USL Championship, the second tier of football in the United States. The move marks a return to the country for Collins, who led Tampa Bay Rowdies for five years before joining Barnsley in 2023.

Collins said: “I first of all would like to thank Todd [Dunivant, general manager] and Kevin for this fantastic opportunity to join Sacramento Republic. I aim to repay that faith by working hard every day to bring success to for everyone associated with the club.

“Sacramento have been one of the most consistently successful teams in the USL for the past few years and I can’t wait to help build on that platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am well aware that Sacramento Republic is more than just what happens on the pitch and I look forward to being part of the community and creating special memories for our fans.”

A familiar figure in Yorkshire, Collins had represented Sheffield United and Leeds as a player before his appointment as Barnsley boss.

A statement issued by the Raith Rovers board of directors read: “Last Sunday, we were informed that Sacramento Republic were prepared to activate the compensation clause in Neill’s contract to appoint him as their manager.

Neill Collins represented Leeds United during his playing career. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We met with Neill to express our desire to retain him as manager, but he made it clear that his ambition has always been to return to the United States, and this opportunity was too good to turn down for him and his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank Neill for his dedication and commitment during his time at Raith Rovers, and we wish him every success in California with Sacramento Republic.