Neill Collins has broken his silence on his sacking as head coach of Barnsley.

The 40-year-old took the reins at Oakwell last summer, returning to Yorkshire having represented Leeds United and Sheffield United as a player. However, he was relieved of his duties with just one game of the regular League One season to go.

Barnsley were fifth at the time of his sacking and their place in the play-offs was confirmed on the final day. Martin Devaney, who assisted Collins, took charge of the final-day clash with Northampton Town before leading the Reds into the play-offs.

They faced Bolton Wanderers over two legs but were unable to advance to the final at Wembley. Collins has now issued a statement via the LMA (League Managers Association).

The statement read: "It was a great honour to be appointed head coach at Barnsley FC just under a year ago. Bringing my family back to the UK after seven fantastic years in the USA and leaving a club that had became so close to my heart was a decision I did not take lightly.

"However, the opportunity to progress my coaching career at a club with such great history and tradition was one that I couldn’t turn down.

"I cannot express how disappointed I was to have been relieved of my duties with one game of the season remaining and the club sitting fifth in the table, however, I am immensely proud of the work the players and staff put in this season and I believe we earned the opportunity to try and complete our objective of promotion together. I would like to express my thanks to the players and staff for all their hard work and support during my time at the club.

"I poured my heart and soul into the job from the minute I arrived and learned a lot from my time at Barnsley. I look forward to spending some time with my family and getting ready for the next challenge, wherever that maybe."