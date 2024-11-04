Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has claimed fans should not boo the players and head coach following a fierce reaction to the FA Cup humiliation at Tamworth.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A weekend of FA Cup action was kicked off with a major upset, as National League side Tamworth toppled the League One Terriers.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction at full-time from the travelling Huddersfield supporters was a fierce one. There were boos aimed towards the players and head coach Michael Duff, but Nagle has urged fans to “stick together”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to a supporter on social media platform X, he said: “Let’s offer a bit of clarity. It’s safe to say that not all your best starting 11 played the match together.

Kevin Nagle has been the owner of Huddersfield Town since last year. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

“Look back on the preceding five matches to get a somewhat better feel for what that looks like. That does not even take into consideration injured players who will be back in the next 30-60 days.

“It was a horrible result and no excuse (hats off to the competition) but we should NOT be booing our players and manager and telling them to F off after the match. Let’s stick together. Whether you want to believe it or not, there will be better days. Let’s move on and not dwell on it. Thanks.”

Nagle rarely shies away from making firm public statements, with the charismatic American regularly offering his views on X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His initial post regarding the defeat at Tamworth read: “Rough day for both my teams. SRFC [Sacramento Republic] knocked out of the play-offs on penalty kicks, Town knocked out by Tamworth.