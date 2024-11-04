'Should not be booing' - Kevin Nagle addresses reaction of Huddersfield Town fans to FA Cup humiliation
A weekend of FA Cup action was kicked off with a major upset, as National League side Tamworth toppled the League One Terriers.
Unsurprisingly, the reaction at full-time from the travelling Huddersfield supporters was a fierce one. There were boos aimed towards the players and head coach Michael Duff, but Nagle has urged fans to “stick together”.
Responding to a supporter on social media platform X, he said: “Let’s offer a bit of clarity. It’s safe to say that not all your best starting 11 played the match together.
“Look back on the preceding five matches to get a somewhat better feel for what that looks like. That does not even take into consideration injured players who will be back in the next 30-60 days.
“It was a horrible result and no excuse (hats off to the competition) but we should NOT be booing our players and manager and telling them to F off after the match. Let’s stick together. Whether you want to believe it or not, there will be better days. Let’s move on and not dwell on it. Thanks.”
Nagle rarely shies away from making firm public statements, with the charismatic American regularly offering his views on X.
His initial post regarding the defeat at Tamworth read: “Rough day for both my teams. SRFC [Sacramento Republic] knocked out of the play-offs on penalty kicks, Town knocked out by Tamworth.
“Nothing I can say to paper over either result, just wanted supporters on both sides of the pond to know that I see you, and you deserve better. Now back to work.”