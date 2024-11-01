Lacklustre Huddersfield Town embarrassed by non-league Tamworth in FA Cup shock

By YP Sport
Published 1st Nov 2024, 22:02 BST
Huddersfield Town were the victims of an FA Cup shock as they lost 1-0 to Tamworth of the National League in front of the BBC cameras on Friday night.

Chris Maxwell’s own goal was enough to send Andy Peaks’ men through to round two in Tamworth’s first appearance in the first round proper since 2014.

The clubs had been separated by six divisions as recently as the 2018-19 season but as Tom Tonks’ spectacular long throw caused chaos in the Terriers’ box at the end of the first half, goalkeeper Maxwell could only parry into his own net.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tamworth had a golden chance to double their lead almost immediately through Daniel Creaney, who was denied by Maxwell when he found himself through on goal.

Tamworth players, including Tom Tonks, right, celebrate their first goal which was scored by Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Chris Maxwell (not pictured) via an own goal during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at CR MOT Centre Community Stadium at The Lamb, Tamworth. (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)placeholder image
Tamworth players, including Tom Tonks, right, celebrate their first goal which was scored by Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Chris Maxwell (not pictured) via an own goal during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at CR MOT Centre Community Stadium at The Lamb, Tamworth. (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Michael Duff’s side did little to trouble Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh but the 35-year-old was called upon to save Tom Iorpenda’s effort with his legs from close range.

Another Tonks throw-in wreaked havoc in the second half and Maxwell had to be alert to keep out Thomas McGlinchey, while Creaney’s powerful header cleared the crossbar.

The Lambs were good value for their win as they kept a lacklustre Huddersfield at bay in the second half, Ben Wiles coming closest when he flashed an effort across goal at the death as Tamworth booked their place in round two.

Related topics:Chris MaxwellNational LeagueBBC
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice