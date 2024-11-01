Lacklustre Huddersfield Town embarrassed by non-league Tamworth in FA Cup shock

Huddersfield Town were the victims of an FA Cup shock as they lost 1-0 to Tamworth of the National League in front of the BBC cameras on Friday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Maxwell’s own goal was enough to send Andy Peaks’ men through to round two in Tamworth’s first appearance in the first round proper since 2014.

The clubs had been separated by six divisions as recently as the 2018-19 season but as Tom Tonks’ spectacular long throw caused chaos in the Terriers’ box at the end of the first half, goalkeeper Maxwell could only parry into his own net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamworth had a golden chance to double their lead almost immediately through Daniel Creaney, who was denied by Maxwell when he found himself through on goal.

Tamworth players, including Tom Tonks, right, celebrate their first goal which was scored by Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Chris Maxwell (not pictured) via an own goal during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at CR MOT Centre Community Stadium at The Lamb, Tamworth. (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Michael Duff’s side did little to trouble Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh but the 35-year-old was called upon to save Tom Iorpenda’s effort with his legs from close range.

Another Tonks throw-in wreaked havoc in the second half and Maxwell had to be alert to keep out Thomas McGlinchey, while Creaney’s powerful header cleared the crossbar.