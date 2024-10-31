Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has insisted the Terriers must prevail in League One.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A charismatic figure, Nagle rarely shies away from making bullish statements and making his feelings known on social media.

Huddersfield’s form has picked up of late, taking them to the cusp of the top six in League One. Promotion from the division, perhaps unsurprisingly, has been predicted by Nagle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a recent fan engagement event observed by The Athletic, he said: “League One is a stop-off point. I think we’re going to prevail. We have to, frankly.”

Nagle completed his takeover of Huddersfield in 2023, picking up the baton from lifelong Terriers fan Dean Hoyle.

Kevin Nagle secured ownership of Huddersfield Town in 2023. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

It has been anything but plain-sailing for Nagle, who saw Huddersfield tumble out of the Championship in his first campaign in control.

He told The Athletic: “There was a honeymoon period right at the beginning because they had been worrying about where it was going to end up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club wasn’t performing (last season) so the questions started, ‘does he really know what he’s doing?’. There’s probably still a lot of people who have that question but I’ve tried to communicate over social media and other platforms. We’re always going to tell the truth in these things, there’s nothing to hide.”

Michael Duff was appointed as head coach in the summer and has been tasked with rebuilding the Terriers.

Nagle said: “If I’m the book, there’s a few more chapters to go. I feel this isn’t the epilogue yet. We’ve got some business to do and we’re going to make Huddersfield proud.