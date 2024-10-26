Huddersfield Town continued their League One resurgence by cruising to a 2-0 win over Exeter City.

Michael Duff’s side have responded to a run of defeats in admirably defiant fashion, embarking on an unbeaten run that is now five games long.

Matty Pearson opened the scoring against a lacklustre Exeter, before the lead was doubled by Ben Wiles’ long-range stunner.

Chances were at a premium in the early stages, but it was the hosts in firm control. Michael Duff’s men sprayed the ball around with comfort, even if they did initially find it difficult to move through the gears.

Callum Marshall was the first to try his luck, although his effort from a tight angle proved easy for Ilmari Niskanen to get in front of.

Early flickers of attacking promise were sparked by Marshall, who combined well with David Kasumu and soon saw another shot ricochet off a defender.

When Huddersfield did break the deadlock, they did so in relatively straightforward fashion. Pearson climbed above a huddled pack to head home from a Ben Wiles corner delivery.

There may have been no intricacy or flair involved in Huddersfield’s opener, but it did the trick livening up the affair.

Whitworth only managed to punch Brodie Spencer’s effort as far as Herbie Kane, but managed to recover and get hold of Herbie Kane’s rebound volley.

Exeter’s attempts to venture forward were rushed and lacked cohesion, while Huddersfield were patient and calculated.

Huddersfield Town took the lead against Exeter City in the 16th minute. | Bruce Rollinson

The home faithful were again on their feet when Danny Ward raced through on goal and converted, before the offside flag brought celebrations to an abrupt end.

Exeter were then subjected to some uncomfortable déjà vu as a corner delivery fell to Pearson, but the Grecians managed to scramble the ball away on this occasion.

Huddersfield’s momentum only gathered pace as the first half progressed and Duff’s men persistently picked holes in the Exeter backline. One of these holes was darted in to by Wiles, who was preparing to test Whitworth before Tristan Crama made a last-ditch challenge.

Danny Ward led Huddersfield’s press with gusto, causing Exeter to crack under pressure on more than one occasion. A cross-come-shot from the frontman looped over Whitworth after a deflection but found the wrong side of the crossbar.

Gary Caldwell’s half-time talk may have ben a fierce one, as Exeter emerged from the break with urgency that had previously been lacking.

Pierce Sweeney lifted a delivery to the back post to pick out a lurking Josh Magennis, who saw his header kept out by Jacob Chapman.

Sweeney was again the provider as he squared for Jack Aitchison, although the former Barnsley forward failed to test Huddersfield’s goalkeeper.

Pressure from Exeter was sustained for a period, yet there was a distinct lack of quality in the final third.

Huddersfield resisted the temptation to sink deeper into their own half and Exeter’s spell of control soon came to an end.

An attacking resurgence from the Terriers always seemed likely if the Grecians could not maintain their grip on the game and the home advantage was soon doubled.

Wiles was given too much space in a central area, but there was still plenty to do when he pushed the ball out of his feet. The midfielder struck low and with power, finding the bottom corner in impressive fashion.

The travelling fans were willing Exeter forward late on, although the Grecians failed to get the Terriers flustered. Huddersfield kept the visitors at arm’s length, protecting Chapman’s goal and seeing the game out.