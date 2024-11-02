Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff makes 'outfought' admission following shock FA Cup defeat to Tamworth

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff conceded his side were “outfought” in their shock FA Cup defeat to non-league Tamworth.

The Terriers travelled to the National League side hoping to avoid a banana skin, but turned in a lacklustre display under the Friday night lights.

Duff put out a strong starting XI but a Chris Maxwell own goal condemned the League One side to a humiliating loss.

Speaking after the game, Duff said: “Not good enough. Outrun, outfought, outbattled, beaten by a better team in the end.

Michael Duff's Huddersfield Town fell to a shock defeat at Tamworth.placeholder image
Michael Duff's Huddersfield Town fell to a shock defeat at Tamworth. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“[We] started the game really poorly, concede a goal from the obvious threat, no quality in our play, every cross went in the keeper’s hands.

“We’ll be all over the papers tomorrow for all the wrong reasons. I said to the players in the meeting room, ‘make sure your heads are right’, and they clearly weren’t.”

Since suffering relegation to League One, Huddersfield have experienced mixed fortunes. League form has improved of late but there has been inconsistency in the infancy of Duff’s reign.

He said: “There’s no excuses. We’ve played three different formations, we’ve had a lot of the ball but not sure the keeper has made enough saves, and if we’d have started the game like we did from the 80th minute onwards we’d have been all right, but we didn’t.”

