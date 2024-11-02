Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff conceded his side were “outfought” in their shock FA Cup defeat to non-league Tamworth.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terriers travelled to the National League side hoping to avoid a banana skin, but turned in a lacklustre display under the Friday night lights.

Duff put out a strong starting XI but a Chris Maxwell own goal condemned the League One side to a humiliating loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Duff said: “Not good enough. Outrun, outfought, outbattled, beaten by a better team in the end.

Michael Duff's Huddersfield Town fell to a shock defeat at Tamworth. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“[We] started the game really poorly, concede a goal from the obvious threat, no quality in our play, every cross went in the keeper’s hands.

“We’ll be all over the papers tomorrow for all the wrong reasons. I said to the players in the meeting room, ‘make sure your heads are right’, and they clearly weren’t.”

Since suffering relegation to League One, Huddersfield have experienced mixed fortunes. League form has improved of late but there has been inconsistency in the infancy of Duff’s reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad