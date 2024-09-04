Former Sheffield United and Leeds United defender Neill Collins has sealed a return to management following his dismissal as Barnsley boss.

Collins was axed by the Reds with one game of the regular 2023/24 League One season remaining, in a move that surprised supporters due to the timing.

Martin Devaney was placed in interim charge for the play-offs but could not lead the club into the Championship.

After a summer out of the game, Collins has been appointed manager of Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers.

After a summer out of the game, Collins has been appointed manager of Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers.

Following his unveiling, Collins said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Raith Rovers as first-team manager. The excellent work that is taking place throughout the club blew me away and I am eager to contribute towards the continued growth and success of the team.

“The challenge to get this club back to the top flight of Scottish football is big but one we will work tirelessly together to achieve. I can’t wait to get started.“

Collins was appointed by Barnsley last year, marking his return to the United Kingdom after five years in charge of Tampa Bay Rowdies in Florida. He took charge of 52 games during his Oakwell tenure, averaging 1.63 points per game.

Neill Collins was axed by Barnsley earlier this year. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Raith’s CEO Andrew Barrowman said: “Throughout this process, Neill Collins consistently impressed us with his vision, his understanding of the game, and his passion for developing people.

“His track record speaks for itself, but it was his dedication and desire to build something special at Raith Rovers that truly set him apart.

“It’s worth noting that Neill was our top choice from very early in the process, and while we initially faced challenges in securing his services, we were determined not to give up. We believed and continue to believe that everything happens for a reason.