Cohen Bramall has left Rotherham United for Portsmouth in what manager Steve Evans hopes and expects will be the last major outgoing at the New York Stadium this month.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back has moved to the Championship club for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has made five starts and 11 substitute appearances this season, and Evans says he is not a player he wanted to lose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Evans is having to trade in both directions in this window, and with Bramall's contract due to expire at the end of the season, Pompey made an offer the Millers felt they could not refuse.

"You don't want to lose good players – Cohen's a good player – but you have to respect if a club outside Rotherham United places a value on any player and he's out of contract in the summer, it may be right for that club to sell," explained Evans.

"We've had offers for players throughout the month, the board have asked me for values and they've not been met, so as far as I'm concerned there's no other senior players (who will go)."

The news comes hours after it was confirmed that Manchester United under-21 captain Dan Gore has joined on loan until the rest of the season. He is the club's second loan signing after fellow midfielder Louie Sibley, who has joined fom Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad