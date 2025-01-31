Rotherham United transfer news: Steve Evans expects departure of defender to be last at New York Stadium this window
The left-back has moved to the Championship club for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old has made five starts and 11 substitute appearances this season, and Evans says he is not a player he wanted to lose.
But Evans is having to trade in both directions in this window, and with Bramall's contract due to expire at the end of the season, Pompey made an offer the Millers felt they could not refuse.
"You don't want to lose good players – Cohen's a good player – but you have to respect if a club outside Rotherham United places a value on any player and he's out of contract in the summer, it may be right for that club to sell," explained Evans.
"We've had offers for players throughout the month, the board have asked me for values and they've not been met, so as far as I'm concerned there's no other senior players (who will go)."
The news comes hours after it was confirmed that Manchester United under-21 captain Dan Gore has joined on loan until the rest of the season. He is the club's second loan signing after fellow midfielder Louie Sibley, who has joined fom Derby County.
