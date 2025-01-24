Hull City transfer news: Why Ruben Selles sees 'full package' signing as a personal vote of confidence
The midfielder has completed his move from Monaco to Hull City, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.
Selles sees the 22-year-old Belgium as perfect for the way he wants to get the Tigers playing, and a sound long-term investment.
And at a club where signings have too often in recent seasons appeared to be framed by chairman Acun Ilicali's preferences more than the coach's, he sees it as a real endorsement of what he is trying to do.
"I think it's a great signal from the club to back up the idea of how I do things, the type of players we like, and to send a signal that we are powerful and able to bring players here who want to be better and move forward," said the Spaniard, who took charge in November.
"It's the kind of decision that is brave because he's not going to be comfortable but he wants to do things properly from the very first day."
And the way he wants to change things is along the lines of Monaco, where the under-21 international has come up through the ranks.
"I have a good relationship with the Monaco players, the players playing there and the style of play they have, they are really powerful technically and tactically but also their physicality and their capacity to read the game," said Selles.
"Adi (Hutter), the manager, plays a style similar to what we want to play so everything that is identified with that Monaco group or the Red Bull group is always an interesting players.
"Eliot's position playing in the double six (as a holding midfielder in a 4-2-3-1) or a No 8 (box-to-box midfielder and being very powerful from box to box, very aggressive in the pressure, being able to arrive in positions to score goals but also counter-press really hard and a calm player in possession who can be a ball-carrier, he has the full package we demand for a Hull City player but also a Championship player.
"He's young, he can adapt. There's value in the investment of the club, we see a lot of potential in him.
"He's a good boy, a good competitors, a winner, and I think he will be a good addition for the club."
Matazo is the third player Hull have bought this month, after Matt Crooks and Kyle Joseph. They have also picked up free agent Nordin Amrabat and loaned Lincoln Henrique and Joe Gelhardt. They are also in the market for a left-back and a winger, with former Yorkshire-based players Charlie Taylor and Sorba Thomas amongst their targets.
