Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Town sign third loanee from Wolverhampton Wanderers after player's return from Derby County

HUDDERSFIELD Town have made a deadline-day swoop to sign versaile Wolves attacking midfielder Tawanda Chirewa - to bring their number of loan recruits from the Midlands club up to three.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Hodge and Nigel Lonwijk arrived from the Molyneux outfit in the summer window on loan, when Town also signed another top-flight loanee in Callum Marshall.

Chirewa will provide another option in the final third for Town, who suffered a blow last week with the news that big-money arrival Joe Taylor will be out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old spent the first part of the campaign on loan at Championship club Derby County.

New Huddersfield Town signing Tawanda Chirewa. Picture courtesy of HTAFC

The Zimbabwe international forward initially linked up with the Rams back in August on a season-long loan from the Premier League side.

Derby opted to exercise the right to end the loan agreement during the current transfer window.

Chelmsford-born Chirewa made six appearances in all competitions, of which five came in the league, during his time with Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chirewa said: "I’ve heard amazing things from Nigel and Joe about what it’s like to play here, the facilities, coaches and the supporters, and can’t wait to experience all of that for myself.

"There were a few different options available to me, but coming to Huddersfield Town always felt like the right decision. Speaking to the sporting director Mark (Cartwright) and head coach Michael (Duff) only made me more certain, and now I’m just looking forward to getting started as quickly as possible."

Cartwright commented: "Tawanda has a unique skillset compared to our existing attacking options, and his flexibility to play anywhere in the final third with comfort was a real appeal to us.

"A young, hungry, attack minded player, we’re excited to have Tawanda join the group for the remainder of the season and provide Michael with another good quality option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really pleased with how both Nigel and Joe have handled themselves having joined from the same club, and with a lot of meaningful football left to play, Tawanda has a great chance to have a real say on how our season progresses alongside his new teammates.”

Signed by Wolves from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2023, the youngster was quickly part of Gary O’Neil’s first-team group last term and went on to make 10 senior appearances, eight of which came in the Premier League.