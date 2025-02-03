Bradford City transfers: Bantams take their window shopping to seven after signing Crystal Palace loanee

BRADFORD City have made a beat-the-deadline move ahead of the 11pm cut-off to sign Crystal Palace left wing-back Tayo Adaramola on loan for the rest of 2024-25.

His arrival follows on the additions of defender Romoney Crichlow and goalkeeper Ben Hilton and takes City’s number of window signings to seven following the earlier signings of Georgie Lapslie, Tommy Leigh, Brandon Khela and Michael Mellon.

Adaramola has represented Republic of Ireland at youth level and featured six times for the under-21s side.

He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League One side Stockport County, making 10 appearances for the Hatters.

The 21-year-old featured twice in the FA Cup for Palace in 2021-22 and had a brief loan spell at Coventry in 2022-23 before a temporary stint in Belgian football last term.

City chief Graham Alexander said: “We believe Tayo will give us strong options down the left hand side. He has blistering pace and showed that against us earlier this season.