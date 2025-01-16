Frustrated Leeds United striker eager to make up for lost time after sealing loan switch to Yorkshire rivals Hull City

FRUSTRATED striker Joe Gelhardt admits he is desperate to make up for lost time after completing his loan move from Leeds United to Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has made just two Championship starts under Daniel Farke in the United chief's two-and-a-half year spell at the club - right at the start of his tenure.

Injury issues have not helped the cause of the ex-Wigan Athletic player either. He has made just two very brief league appearances from the bench this term - compromising of just nine minutes in total alongside a start in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Gelhardt is set to make his debut at Millwall on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, who has joined Yorkshire rivals Hull City on loan. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Gelhardt's arrival for the rest of the season is likely to see relegation-threatened City allow forward Chris Bedia to head to pastures new following a forgettable stint in East Yorkshire. He has scored just three times in 21 appearances since his move last summer.

On heading to Hull, Gelhardt, who spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Sunderland and is contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2027, said: "I’m really excited to work with the manager. He sees me more (as) playing off the nine, maybe off the right or just behind.

"My best positions are striker or just behind the striker, trying to help assist and score goals for the team and trying to win games.

"Every footballer wants to train hard all week and get rewarded with playing on the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That hasn’t happened for me in the last few years, so I’m really excited to get playing again and get that matchday feeling back."

City remain in the market for further new recruits, while talks are ongoing with Middlesbrough, who are keen to take left-back Ryan Giles back to Teesside.

Swiss keeper Anthony Racioppi, who has now fallen back down the pecking order following the return to fitness of Carl Rushworth, is likely to be another who leaves this month.

Harrogate Town have signed former Boro player and left-back Bryant Bilongo on loan from League One outfit Bristol Rovers for the rest of the season.