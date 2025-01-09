Barnsley FC transfer latest: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder heads back out on loan after recall - but Doncaster Rovers miss out

BARNSLEY midfielder Matty Craig has been recalled by parent club Tottenham Hotspur and immediately loaned back out to the Reds’ League One rivals Mansfield Town - dashing the hopes of South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers.

The League Two promotion-chasers were keen on bringing back Craig for a second loan spell at the club - following his impressive temporary stint at Rovers last term - but have lost out to the higher-division Stags, who have signed him for the rest of the season.

Craig found opportunities hard to come back in the final months of his time at Oakwell, making just one league start after the derby at Huddersfield Town on October 7 - the 4-0 home reverse to Leyton Orient on December 21.

In total, the 21-year-old made 16 appearances for the club.

Despite the loan spell not quite working out in the way that he and Barnsley hoped - with Craig widely expected to be recalled from his season-long arrangement and head back to Spurs this month - Reds head coach Darrell Clarke remains full of praise for the way that the midfielder conducted himself in his time at Oakwell.

Clarke said: "With Matty, I can’t speak highly enough of the lad. He’s a great lad and professional who is going to have a great career.

"Obviously, with Luca (Connell) and Kelechi (Nwakali) coming in now, the ‘six’ position is pretty tough on the lads who are trying to get in front of those two at the minute.

"Because both of those players are performing in the midfield and Jon Russell and Phillo (Adam Phillips) are (also) performing very well at the minute.

"We’d like to thank Spurs. We enjoyed having him and I am sure he (Craig) will have a good career."

Echoing Clarke’s sentiments, sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "Matty’s attitude and effort have been first class. He wasn’t able to break into the team in the way we had hoped and therefore we agreed it would be better for his development for the loan to end.

"I’d like to thank Spurs for working closely with us throughout Matty’s time at the club and we wish him well for the future."