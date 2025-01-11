Middlesbrough FC v Blackburn Rovers: Winger departs - and will there be other exits at Championship play-off contenders?

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers MIDDLESBROUGH supporters will be hoping that Isaiah Jones' departure proves to be the only significant exit of a key month in their season - both off the pitch as well as on it.

Jones, on the periphery for most of this season, sealed his move to Championship rivals Luton Town on Friday for a fee that is reportedly worth £5m.

Speculation is still continuing regarding the future of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who has the subject of a failed £20m bid from Ipswich Town towards the end of the summer window.

The Ivorian forward's agent have publicly gone on record to state that he expects something to happen regarding the 26-year-old this month.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick

For his part, manager Michael Carrick, while naturally keen to retain Latte Lath - more especially with Tommy Conway currently out injured - admits he cannot offer no cast-iron guarantees.

He said: "You never know what’s out there and what’s going to come - who’s going to offer what. That’s not just about Manu, that’s any player.

"It’s a transfer window and anyone can offer what they want. So for me to sit here and say I’m confident or I’m not confident (in keeping him), it doesn’t really matter or affect it, because we’ve no idea what might come.

"We’re happy with the squad we’ve got and we want to keep that squad together as much as we can. We want to be stronger at the end of January, which is obvious.

"How confident I am, it doesn’t matter because we don’t know what’s out there.

"By the same token, we might be looking at other players and their current clubs aren’t yet aware, then things happen. We’ve just got to be calm."

On the incoming front, Boro have an interest in Bournemouth's Republic of Ireland international keeper Mark Travers, who could be loaned out by the Premier League outfit shortly, with top-six rivals Watford also keen.

Boro are in the market for another senior option in goal, with Sol Brynn sidelined following shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile, Jones believes his move to Luton is the perfect one for his career at this current juncture.

He continued “The project here, the success the club’s had over the past couple of years and moving back down south is an attractive proposition for me.”