Harrogate Town transfer news: Forward leaves - is door now open for one more incoming?
The forward scored 15 goals in 87 appearances for the Sulphurites.
He signed a new contract in the summer but has made just two league starts since September. His only goals of the season came in three consecutive games in August.
Harrogate have signed forwards Tom Cursons and Olly Sanderson in this window, as well as midfielders Bryn Morris and Tom Hill and defenders Bryant Bilongo and Eko Solomon.
Manager Simon Weaver told The Yorkshire Post this week he would be happy if there were no further additions to the squad before the February 3 11pm deadline. He did, though add: "There's possibly one more but it depends really on whether anyone might go out."
The fee which has taken Folarin to Victoria Park is undisclosed.
