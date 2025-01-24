Harrogate Town transfer news: Forward leaves - is door now open for one more incoming?

Sam Folarin has joined Hartlepool United in a move which could pave the way for one more Harrogate Town signing.

The forward scored 15 goals in 87 appearances for the Sulphurites.

He signed a new contract in the summer but has made just two league starts since September. His only goals of the season came in three consecutive games in August.

Manager Simon Weaver told The Yorkshire Post this week he would be happy if there were no further additions to the squad before the February 3 11pm deadline. He did, though add: "There's possibly one more but it depends really on whether anyone might go out."