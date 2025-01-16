Grant McCann has expressed his satisfaction after completing Doncaster Rovers' January recruitment with the loan signing of Charlie Crew.

The Leeds United midfielder has linked up with the League Two promotion hopefuls on a deal until the end of the season ahead of Saturday's trip to Gillingham.

McCann is happy to stop at three arrivals after adding Crew to the signings of Rob Street and Ethan Ennis.

"I'm really, really pleased to get him," said the Doncaster boss on the addition of Crew. "He's a really exciting prospect.

"In the two days we've seen him in training, I've been really impressed by him. He takes the ball, handles the ball and can play forward. He's very calm and controlled in what he does.

"He's the last little bit we felt we needed. I'm really pleased with the additions and now it's about trimming the group a wee bit. Then we're good to go."

Bobby Faulkner is among the players set to head out on loan in search of game time.

The 20-year-old defender spent some time with Dundalk early in the season but has not played for Doncaster since October 2023.

Grant McCann is happy with Doncaster's transfer business. (Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"At the minute, we've got seven players out on loan," said McCann. "All the younger boys are all out playing football.

"We're trying to get Bobby Faulkner out to play some football. Hopefully that will go through today or tomorrow because it's important for his development.

"There are a few others who need some minutes. I'm always fair to the players to let them know that limited game time here may affect their career going forward so what's important for them is to go and play football. Those players are well aware of that."

The winter window remains open until February 3, leaving Doncaster with time to make further additions should their circumstances change.

Charlie Crew has joined Doncaster from Leeds. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

McCann will continue to monitor the market to ensure Rovers are ready for any eventuality.

"We're always looking at it just in case," he said.

"You have to. We don't want to be underprepared when the window shuts.

"We've got different plans in place just in case. We'll definitely keep an eye on it."

Rovers find themselves in an unusual position at a time when other clubs are just beginning to ramp up their transfer business with a focus on the closing stages of the window.

McCann has put Doncaster's early success down to good planning and building strong connections with clubs such as Leeds and Manchester United.

"The January window isn't easy, even if some League Two clubs are making it look easy with some of the signings and fees going about," said McCann, whose side are seventh in the fourth tier.

"A lot of work goes in prior to the window. We're forging relationships with clubs all the time. It's really important for us in this division to create those relationships so that we can hopefully help them. Even the first time I was here, we had those relationships.