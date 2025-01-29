Championship duo Sheffield United and Hull City complete moves for Premier League loan duo to continue busy winter windows
Promotion-chasing United have beaten beat city rivals Sheffield Wednesday to the loan signing of Ipswich Town right-back Harry Clarke, while Hull have sealed the capture of Aston Villa winger Louie Barry, also on loan.
Barry has become Hull’s seventh new addition this month, while Clarke takes United’s number of incoming deals up to four with the club having been linked with several other players including Clarke’s team-mate Luke Woolfenden and Swansea City’s Harry Darling.
The Blades turned their attentions to Clarke, 23, after missing out on ex-Everton man Jonjoe Kenny, who is currently at German outfit Hertha Berlin.
Clarke will provide competition for Alfie Gilchrist, who has started 26 of the Blades' 29 league games so far this season.
On the deal, manager Chris Wilder said: "It's an area where we have been looking to strengthen, and we're delighted to bring in someone of Harry's quality to bolster our ranks.
"He's young but has got good experience for his age and knows what it's like to be successful at this level. He's someone we've identified over a period of time, and we're really pleased he's chosen to come here when others have shown interest."
Barry was courted by a host of second-tier clubs after being recalled by parent club Aston Villa following an outstanding loan spell at League One side Stockport County in the first half of 2024-25 where he was named as the League One player of the month for both August and November.
He netted 16 times in 24 matches for County.
Commenting on joining Hull and becoming their signing of the window, Barry said: “I am really excited. I have had a good start to the season and hopefully I can end it really well. I’ve got a lot of goals in my mind I want to achieve here.
"I spoke to the gaffer and he said all the right things. I watched the Sheffield United game and that was a big turning point for me because everything the gaffer said was spot-on and came to fruition.”