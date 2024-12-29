Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers move quickly to address problem area

Huddersfield Town have signed 24-year-old Ruben Roosken to fill the gap left by an injury to Mickel Miller.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutch left wing-back has signed a contract until the summer of 2027 after joining from Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo for an undisclosed fee.

Wing-backs are key to the way Michael Duff plays, with the Terriers coach set on playing with three centre-backs, so it was a major blow when former Rotherham United player Miller injured his knee at the start of December, an injury expected to rule him out for three to four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve made no secret of the areas of the pitch we felt needed to be addressed, and the left side was one following Mickel’s injury, so to have a top quality addition at the first possible opportunity is a huge bonus," said Duff. "Capable of playing the type of football we aspire to, Ruben feels like a good fit for our group.

NEW SIGNING: Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken

“Ruben will bring fresh impetus and energy to our squad, adding to our competition for places. He’ll need to earn his place as everyone else does, and that’s a challenge we’re excited to see how he takes on right from his very first day and session alongside us.”

The six footer has made 15 Eredivisie top-flight appearances this season having been part of Heracles' promotion-winning campaign of 2023-24.

Since joining three-and-a-half years ago, he has scored twice and had 12 assists in 88 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roosken came through the academy at Emmen, making his top-flight debut for them in 2019, and had one season at TOP Oss before moving to Heracles.

He officially becomes a Terrier when the transfer window opens on New Year's Day.

“This feels like the correct move for me and my career," said Roosken. "I am an ambitious player and person and I felt that same passion to succeed from every I spoke to before signing, and the good form of the team shows how much is possible for us.

“Joining from 1 January gives me a perfect start to the New Year, and I am counting the days until I get started with my new team and meet the supporters I have heard so much about, too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to have got this signing over the line, and underline our good form with the intent to improve in the window to come," said sporting director Mark Cartwright, who claimed there was Championship interest in the player. "Ruben is a player we spoke to about possibly joining in the summer, and despite all discussions being positive, the window moved in different directions for both parties at the time which is often the case.