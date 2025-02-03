Harrogate Town midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna has sealed a loan move away from West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old was Harrogate’s first signing of the last transfer window, joining on a two-year deal after being released by Queens Park Rangers.

He has since made 18 appearances in League Two, starting on 12 occasions, but has slipped down the pecking order in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guyana international will now spend the rest of the season in Scotland after sealing a temporary switch to St Johnstone.

Harrogate Town have confirmed the loan departure of Stephen Duke-McKenna. | Harrogate Town

Duke-McKenna’s new club sit rock-bottom of the Scottish Premiership with a paltry points tally of 21.

A versatile midfielder, Duke-McKenna was nurtured within the academies of Everton, Bolton Wanderers and QPR.

He made a handful of senior outings for the Rs and had loan stints at Hemel Hempstead Town, Torquay United, Leyton Orient and Sutton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Duke-McKenna will spend the rest of the season away from Yorkshire. | George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking after joining Harrogate in the summer, Duke-McKenna said: “Things have moved pretty quickly and when I first heard of the interest, I was keen to find out more and after speaking to the manager I knew this was where I wanted to be.