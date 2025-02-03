Harrogate Town confirm loan departure of former QPR and Leyton Orient midfielder as agreement struck
The 24-year-old was Harrogate’s first signing of the last transfer window, joining on a two-year deal after being released by Queens Park Rangers.
He has since made 18 appearances in League Two, starting on 12 occasions, but has slipped down the pecking order in recent weeks.
The Guyana international will now spend the rest of the season in Scotland after sealing a temporary switch to St Johnstone.
Duke-McKenna’s new club sit rock-bottom of the Scottish Premiership with a paltry points tally of 21.
A versatile midfielder, Duke-McKenna was nurtured within the academies of Everton, Bolton Wanderers and QPR.
He made a handful of senior outings for the Rs and had loan stints at Hemel Hempstead Town, Torquay United, Leyton Orient and Sutton United.
Speaking after joining Harrogate in the summer, Duke-McKenna said: “Things have moved pretty quickly and when I first heard of the interest, I was keen to find out more and after speaking to the manager I knew this was where I wanted to be.
"The club has a plan for me and listening to that gives me confidence. I have watched a bit of how the team plays and I can’t wait to get going to be honest.”