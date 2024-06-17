HARROGATE TOWN have confirmed the signing of midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna as their first recruit of the summer window.

The Guyana international, who has 18 caps for his country, joins the club on a two-year contract following the expiration of his contract with Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The 23-year-old was part of the Leyton Orient side who claimed the League Two title in 2023 after spending the campaign on loan at the O’s.

More recently, he spent the second half of last season on loan with Sutton United.

New Harrogate Town signing Stephen Duke-McKenna. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

On heading north, Liverpool-born Duke-McKenna, who spent a loan spell at Torquay United earlier in his career – having started out in the youth set-up at Everton – said: “Things have moved pretty quickly and when I first heard of the interest, I was keen to find out more and after speaking to the manager I knew this was where I wanted to be.

"The club has a plan for me and listening to that gives me confidence. I have watched a bit of how the team plays and I can’t wait to get going to be honest.”

Town’s head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry added: “We’ve been on the lookout for an attacking player and Stephen ticks all the boxes in terms of what he brings.

"He’s a typical Harrogate Town player who offers a lot of energy has plenty of ability and is very versatile.

"He wants to make things happen, is positive in possession and has experience at this level so we’re excited to see what he can do in a Town shirt.